SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Zeke Wilson will tell you he’s always been a fighter. A fighter in the boxing ring and a fighter for our country as a marine. All of that he believes prepared him for what would be the fight of his life, the one he won in a courtroom. It was so big he set a legal precedent for same race discrimination.

Now, he’s sharing his life’s story in a new short film called The Eighth Round. We were honored to interview this local legend. Among those featured in the film are former Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach and Alderman Nick Palumbo.