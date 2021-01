SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After only being here a few months, the newest Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah says he’s already falling in love with the Coastal Empire and was happy to introduce himself to our viewers in a special one-on-one interview.

Not only did he tell us about his unique family, he also took us on a tour of his home to see the personal touches that mean so much to him.

We hope you enjoy our interview with Bishop Parkes.