My Big Break on The Bridge features White Oak Pastures documentary short

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We are excited to showcase local talent through our My Big Break on The Bridge segment. Check out the impressive storytelling of local college students with the rough cut of their short documentary about White Oak Pastures. There is a kickstarter campaign if you’d like to support the great work by Katie Bell, Director, Sam DeRouen, Cinematographer, and Harper Brock, Producer.

And, if you’d like to share your work with our viewers send us your video projects to TheBridge@wsav.com.