More Actors Share Their Insights at the 2020 #SAVFF

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tuesday and Wednesday featured big stars at the 2020 SCAD Savannah Film Fetstival.

Tuesday night, actor Ethan Hawke was presented with the Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Award following the screening of his latest film The Good Lord Bird. Hawke stars in, co-wrote, and executive produces the seven-part series, which is airing now on Showtime. Hawke is a four-time Academy Award-nominated actor, writer, and director whose career spans three decades. He also engaged in a zoom Q&A session with SCAD students.

“To be with you here and be a part of a festival like this, people celebrating the artist community – we need each other right now, we need each other badly to express our ideas and find ourselves and bounce ideas off of each other and let the best ideas come to the top. There’s nothing like a festival and a university to create that kind of give and flow of an exchange of ideas. My whole career has been lifted by people like you and places like SCAD. Savannah itself is one of the most beautiful cities and I wish that I could be there with you.”

On Wednesday, SCAD presented actress Millie Bobby Brown with the Maverick Award. Brown is one of the industry’s most exciting young actors. She is best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Eleven in the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Stranger Things, which was renewed for a fourth season. Brown has been individually nominated for two Emmy Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her performance in the series. She can currently be seen starring in the Netflix film Enola Holmes, which she also produced. The film, based on Nancy Springer’s book series, stars Brown in the title role as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes.

“It’s definitely fulfilling to see young girls and sometimes even women look at me and see inspiration, but usually in those moments I take the time to think about the women before me that helped me to get where I am and also when people find me inspirational I actually find them really inspirational. They usually tell me stories that are amazing and make me want to do what I need to do even more. Inspired women inspire women. That’s a quote I live by.”

The 2020 SCAD Savannah Film Festival continues through Saturday, October 31st.