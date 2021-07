SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Davenport House is one of the oldest and most historically significant homes in Savannah. So, taking a tour with the Director Jamie Credle was a must! Come with us as she explains why this home is so important and how it has stood the test of time.

From time to time, there are special historical performances as well. We caught up with two of the artists who have created a production about Alexander Hamilton and his mother.