SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – For those of you who were planning a summer wedding, but had to reschedule because of COVID-19, here’s a new option for you. It’s called a micro wedding. The Coastal Heritage Society is offering these smaller, more intimate weddings at a smaller price at all of their historic venues. The starting price is $500 for a wedding that involves 15 or fewer people.

