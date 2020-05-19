Memorial Day events go virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Many Memorial Day events are going virtual this year because of the social distancing guidelines related to the pandemic. For instance, The National Park service is offering a social media event spanning more than 13 hours on Monday, May 25th. It will feature a series of livestreams, demonstrations, historic talks that begin at 8am EDT. The commemoration covers memorials and stories from the American Revolution to Vietnam and beyond. Thirty National Park Service units across 12 states will be taking part to honor America’s fallen soldiers.

“While we are not able to hold large public ceremonies on site due to the ongoing pandemic, we will still honor our fallen service members with the solemn dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice,” said Acting Superintendent Steve Theus. “Andersonville National Historic Site preserves the location where nearly 13,000 Union soldiers died. It serves as a memorial to all American prisoners of war. And it includes the only national cemetery managed by the National Park Service where American military service members, veterans, and their families continue to be buried. It is our privilege and duty to honor and remember those who suffered and died in service to our nation.”

For a complete schedule of 2020 National Park Service Virtual Memorial Day Tribute activities, visit https://www.nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/memorial-day.htm or follow https://www.facebook.com/AndersonvilleNPS/ and #VirtualMemorialDay on Facebook.

On St. Simons Island, the spirit of this special day will very much alive as well, but virtually. Their annual Taps at Twilight Tribute will be held on Monday night at 6:45. You’ll be able to watch the ceremony on Golden Isles TV Channel 98 and on the St. Simons Island Rotary YouTube Channel and Facebook page. The program will offer all the moments that have made this event so special in the past; patriotic music, posting of the colors, and the playing of Taps. The featured musicians will include Billy Dean, who will perform his newly released single “Memorial Day.”

