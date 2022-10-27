SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty is one of Savannah’s finest realty companies. Being a leading luxury real estate firm in Charleston, South Carolina, the company decided to merge with Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty expanding their services to the Savannah area and further along the East Coast.

The Daniel Ravenel SIR’s culture revolves around putting “integrity first, clients first, and agents first” says Broker-in-Charge and V.P. of the Southern Region, Kelli Weis. The Daniel Ravenel SIR brand is associated with luxury boutique realty not only here in the low country but across the country and globally. “I can help my clients if they’re moving across the country, I can help them network with other agents globally. It really is a comprehensive network of agents.” Realtor Corrine Brown states.

