SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet one of the busiest bees in Savannah, the founder of Party of Hive, Maggie Lily.

Party of Hive is a locally made gluten free granola brand inspired by Lily’s family of five. “I started making granola as a healthy snack for my family and myself, my party of five” says Lily; and from there, her business blossomed from her personal cottage kitchen to taking Savannah by storm.