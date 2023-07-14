SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When most of us think of doodling, we envision stick figures or non sensical drawings. Well, that’s not the case with one local artist we met while having lunch at Debi’s on East Bay Street in Savannah. In fact, his doodles are so popular now that his social media presence is growing and he’s working on his second book. But this is not Gary Webb’s main job. He actually owns Webb Military Museum on Congress Street, just a short walk away for a nice lunch break.

We hope you enjoy our interview with Gary Webb.