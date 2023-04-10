SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –

“Do ya self a favor and listen to me. Call 1-844-GET-MIKE.” It’s one of the most familiar commercials around the southeast. It’s the rapping commercial for the Mike Hostillo Law Firm starring Ricky Willis AKA Mr.DoYaSelfaFavor and/or CLEVER. He’s such a celebrity, we just had to get to know this Savannah native better.

So, we hope you enjoy our one on one with this very talented graduate of Beach High School. He’s much more than a rapper for Mike Hostillo. Watch our story to learn about their long relationship and the other role Ricky plays with the law firm.

Now, during our interview we also got to meet one of Ricky’s Daughters, Zhane at Euphoria Sound Studios where she and her partner Ashton Harris also make Ricky’s famous rap commercials.