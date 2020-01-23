Meet Patty Turner, Host of The Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the new Host of The Bridge, I’m so excited to be in a position to shine a spotlight on the wonderful people, culture, history and lifestyle of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.

As you’ll see in the video, I already feel very much at home here. My two sons are both in college in Savannah, and my husband has lived here for more than 10 years.

For all the DAWG fans out there, I graduated from UGA and love my bulldogs!

I got my start in TV News in Augusta, and although I anchored the morning news in Jacksonville, Florida for about 20 years, I’ve always lived in southeast Georgia. I believe that everyone has a story to tell, and I can’t wait to share yours on The Bridge.