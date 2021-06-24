Meet Maddie Grace: local artist

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are so many amazing artists in the Savannah area and such beautiful scenery to inspire them. One of those artists is Maddie Grace Maierhofer. She’s only 20 years old and her artwork is already getting lots of acclaim and earning her a nice income. “My paintings can go for anywhere from $800 to $1,000,” says Maddie.

On July 31st at Plant Riverside, her artwork will be auctioned off to the highest bidder at the Savannah Carnaval fundraiser for the SD Gunner Fund. She actually be painting “LIVE” that night for everyone to see her neat technique which involves literally throwing the paint onto the canvas.

Recently, we were able to meet Maddie in her Savannah home. Here’s her story.