SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fans of the popular “Downton Abbey” recently were able to meet England’s 8th Earl of Carnarvon at a special event at Garibaldi’s in Savannah. Lord Carnarvon’s home is Highclere Castle, the real castle which is used as the backdrop for the popular TV show.

I was honored to be able to spend some time with him during his first ever visit to Savannah as he promoted his award-winning Highclere Castle Gin. And as I learned in our interview, he has many fascinating stories to share from his own family, like the connection to the discovery of King Tut’s tomb. His wife, Lady Carnarvon has written a book about it called The Earl and The Pharoah.

We hope you enjoy our special story. And if you’re wondering how to prepare a nice cocktail with the Highclere Castle Gin be sure to watch the entire segment.