SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We’re so excited to help introduce you to the new therapy dog for the Savannah Police Department. It’s Goose, the adorable black Labrador. Although, he’s still very much a puppy, his handler Cpl. Julie Cavanaugh says he’s doing very well with his training.

His main job will be to provide comfort to the police officers. But, once fully trained he will also be introduced to the community as a way to offer calm to anyone who is in crisis.

Come with us to meet this sweet new addition to the Savannah Police Department.