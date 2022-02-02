Meet Dr. Katherine Ramsland: Serial Killer Expert

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ever wonder what goes on in the mind of a serial killer? True Crime expert Dr. Katherine Ramsland has been researching criminal behavior for years and her latest work can be seen in a newly released A & E documentary on the notorious BTK killer, Dennis Rader. It’s called BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer.

What did she learn about Rader in those interviews? Watch our interview with Dr. Ramsland and find out.

You can also meet her in September in Savannah at the Savannah Crime Expo.