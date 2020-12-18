Mansion on Forsyth Park Raises Money for RMHC

The Mansion on Forsyth Park donates a check to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Mansion on Forsyth Park recently sponsored a virtual holiday wreath

auction benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.

The auction raised $1,060 and 100% of the auction proceeds were donated to the local nonprofit.

The auction took place online from December 14–15 and featured 30 fresh, handmade

holiday wreaths created by designer Atosha Barboza Bennett. The wreaths ranged in size

from 16–22 inches in diameter and were all unique designs valued at $100 or more.

“Our team was honored to partner with Atosha to help raise awareness and funds for the

families served by Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire,” says Ricky Armstrong,

Director of Sales and Catering, Mansion on Forsyth Park.