Lowcountry non-profit in running for new Land Rover

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Jaguar Land Rover Hilton Head, a local automotive dealership, has announced their nominee, The Outside Foundation, has been named a Jaguar Land Rover Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards finalist and is eligible to receive one of the seven customized Defender models as their grand prize. The Outside Foundation, a 501(c) nonprofit based in Hilton Head, S.C. and Savannah, Ga., inspires kids to get outside and works to protect the local environment and ecology.



Created to reflect the capabilities of the legendary Land Rover Defender’s seven decades of pushing limits, the award recognizes nonprofits that exceed expectations and go Above & Beyond for their communities every day. The Outside Foundation is one of five nonprofits across the country competing for the “Coastal And Marine Conservation” category award.



Judging for the Above & Beyond Service Awards is based on short films each organization produced to explain their mission and how the grand prize of a Land Rover Defender would impact their work. In The Outside Foundation’s video submission, Executive Director Jean Fruh highlights the 5,000 seventh-graders who’ve participated in the Kids in Kayaks program exploring salt marshes, the collection of 62 tons of oyster shells for recycling in three years, and the removal of two tons of trash at local beaches, parks and waterways. Winning the new Defender would help their efforts a great deal.



“Much of our work involves transporting debris from clean-ups, oyster shells, and all the kayaking equipment. Not only would a Land Rover Defender allow us to transport so much more, but it would also allow us to spend funds we use now for transportation to get more kids in a kayak and on the water,” Fruh explains.



Both Peacock Automotive and The Outside Foundation are encouraging the community to cast a vote once per day here.



“The Outside Foundation is a wonderful organization we’re proud to support. Their spirit of adventure and preservation aligns with the Land Rover brand so well, it’s natural they’d be finalists. Now we have to vote for them and bring home the win,” said Warner Peacock, President and CEO of Peacock Automotive, the parent company of Jaguar Land Rover Hilton Head.



A relatively young outfit, The Outdoor Foundation began in 2014, and Peacock Automotive has been a proud supporter from the start.



“At our first ‘Keep the Broad Creek Clean’ festival, Peacock Automotive was there to provide the support needed to make the event a success. The next year they held a fundraiser for us and have been Gold Level sponsors for other events. It’s clear to us they value our mission of connecting the next generation with our local waters. We’re grateful for their support,” Fruh added.



For more information and to vote for “Coastal And Marine Conservation” category award, click here.



The deadline to vote is Monday, May 3.

