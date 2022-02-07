Lowcountry Gullah strives to preserve history and land

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Preserving the rich history of the Gullah communities in the congressionally designated Gullah/Geechee corridor is the passion project of Luana Graves Sellars. She felt drawn to find a way to bridge the Gullah communities through the Sea Islands while at the same time helping to save their lands. So, she started the Lowcountry Gullah Foundation.

One of the ways she keeps that history alive is by creating documentaries and sharing them with the public, like the upcoming one about abolitionist Harriet Tubman. She also has a pretty incredible story of why she started this organization and how it was one of those “aha” moments in her life. We hope you enjoy getting to know Luana Graves Sellars.