SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’re a fan of Old Blue Eyes, we have a special event coming to Savannah that you will love! One More For The Road with Bob Anderson as Frank Sinatra will be at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on September 25th, 2022. As a celebrated impressionist of Sinatra, Anderson’s performances have received rave reviews and he has performed at prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Anderson sat down with our Patty Turner to talk about his long career and friendship with Nancy Sinatra that brought him close with Old Blue Eyes himself. Check out our two part series with Bob Anderson below!

And don’t forget to grab your tickets for One More For The Road with Bob Anderson as Frank Sinatra on September 25th.