SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Over the holidays, the ratings for all the feel-good Christmas stories on the Hallmark Channel and the Great American Family Channel go way up! “It’s like comfort food” says award-winning writer Rick Garman.

Rick Garman has written around 30 shows for both channels over the years and has two that are airing right now, Christmas at the Drive in and A Christmas…Present. He is already in the works for four new projects in 2023. But how did Rick Garman end up in Savannah and where does he get his story ideas from? And how does he show off his talents right here in the Hostess City? Here’s a clue. Check out Savannah Cabaret.

We hope you enjoy our interview with this multi-talented Savannahian!