SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) For most of Lou Valoze‘s professional life as a federal agent, he had to keep his real identity and his job secret. Now, he’s telling the story of the double life he had to lead, in an award winning documentary called “Storefront Statesboro Blues” which was created by local production team Mojave 4.

But this is just the beginning of his foray into the entertainment world. He also has a best selling book called Storefront Sting: An ATF Agent’s Life Undercover and NETFLIX is working with him on another documentary about another one of his case’s during his time as a federal agent.

To learn all about Lou Valoze’s incredible story, we hope you enjoy our 3 part interview. As you’ll see he has a big heart for our four legged friends!