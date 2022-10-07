SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Human Society for Greater Savannah has hundreds of dogs, cats, and small animals that are looking for their fur-ever homes! Adoption Manager, Nina Schulze, says that the Humane Society’s goal is to “give animals a second chance that may not be doing well in their [current] facilities” that they are living in.

Along with rescuing animals they want to strategize ways to keep animals in loving homes and with their beloved human companions. “Emergencies happen, situations happen where you have to surrender an animal. But, our goal is to figure out what we can do to help you.” quotes Schulze. The Humane Society provides resources, training, and other outlets to help you keep your sweet fur-baby with you and your family.

To find out more information or adopted a pet yourself, you can head over to the Humane Society For Greater Savannah’s website.