SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What started as a way to help Robert Amethyst make himself feel better has turned into an entertaining way to make all of us smile. This Savannah native now has more than 80,000 followers on Tik Tok who enjoy his creative videos using music mostly from the 80’s. Sheila E even shared one of the videos he made using her popular song “Glamorous Life.”

Not only does Robert shoot, edit, and choreograph the videos he also performs in them using make up, wigs and clothing he makes himself.

We hope you enjoy our interview with this very talented young man from Savannah.