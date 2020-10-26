Local Student Sees Screenplay Brought To Life at #SSFF

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cassidy Haynes has show business in her blood. Her parents both work in television. Her mother is a news producer and her father is a former news anchor. Growing up in that atmosphere, it was almost certain she’d pursue a creative career.

Fast forward a few years and that’s exactly where her career path is going. She is the writer of “The Light Breaks” — a short film that screened Monday morning at the 2020 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. The film — written and produced by SCAD students — was one of more than 800 student films submitted to the festival this year. “The Light Breaks” was screened in the “Student Short Blocks: Live Action Shorts” category.

Haynes, who graduated from Savannah Arts Academy and SCAD, says her arts education was the best thing that ever happened to her. She majored in Dramatic Writing at SCAD…but she started out in the film program. She’s always loved to write but felt she needed a more rounded education before she chose a major. She says she can’t imagine doing that anywhere but SCAD.

Writing “The Light Breaks” was a very personal project for Haynes. It was one of the first times she wrote a narrative fiction piece. She is more comfortable writing science fiction and fantasy. Stepping out of her comfort zone was hard but rewarding. She and her fellow crew members are very proud of the story “The Light Breaks” tells.

“The Light Breaks” was chosen to screen at the 2020 SCAD Savannah Film Festival from more than 800 film shorts. Student filmmakers from all over the world submitted films. And, even though Haynes and her film crew are all SCAD students, SCAD films are not guaranteed a place on the screening schedule. For her, it was a dream come true.

The 2020 SCAD Savannah Film Festival continues through October 31st. Click here for a full screening schedule and here for tickets.