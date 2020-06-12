Local artwork featured on FX series “Mrs. America”

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Local artist Deborah Sherron Miller is beaming about her mixed media artwork being chosen to be featured on the FX limited series on Hulu “Mrs. America.” “I was super excited because I grew up during the feminist movement in the 70’s. I remember that happening, ” says Miller.

The show follows the life and legacy of constitutional lawyer Phyllis Schlafly, the anti-feminist who fought the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in the 70’s. Cate Blanchett plays Schlafly.

Miller says a producer for the show saw her artwork on Etsy and bought three pieces. Only one of them made it in the show though. She calls her pieces the “Femme Series” because they celebrate women, which is focus of the show.

Here’s our recent interview with Deborah Sherron Miller.

