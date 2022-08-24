SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – True South Design creates beautiful jewelry and art based on the beauty and cities around the low-country! From Hilton Head Island to Liberty County, GA, True South has art that fits all of the locations that you know and love.

Stephanie Kisgen and Marianne Williams started True South Designs together over four years ago with their unique oyster shell necklaces and “have evolved to other local coastal products” along the way says co-owner Stephanie. The love of place is a main theme throughout the pairs collections and they collaborate with six to eight local artists to create maps for their fun pieces of art! Marianne states that they “want tourists to love them, of course, but wanted the local people to show off the place that they love the most.”

You can check out True South Design on their website or right here in Savannah at Locally Made, Savannah on Broughton Street.