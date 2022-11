SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For local artists John and Linda Jensen, they design more than just beautiful artwork. Together, they have created a beautiful love story. One that started thirty plus years ago, when they first met as professors in the art program at Armstrong University, which is now the Savannah campus of Georgia Southern.

We were inspired not only by their artwork but their love for each other. We hope you enjoy getting to know John and Linda.