SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Alternative rock band, Lilakk, started here in Savannah, Ga! Their unique sound is a mixture of 90’s grunge, alternative, indie rock and punk rock. The band is comprised of Calli Joiner (rhythm guitar and vocals), Kirk Joiner (lead guitars and vocals), Johnny Covington (bass guitar), and Zach Young (drums). For the past four years, Lilakk have been sharing their music and touring with their fans across the world!

You can check out Lilakk on their website, http://www.lilakk.com/.