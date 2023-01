SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chef Shahin Afsharian, Executive Chef at the Plant Riverside District, is back to show us how to create one of his favorite flavorful recipes for a skirt steak grilled flatbread. Chef Shahin breaks down the process of creating this delicious masterpiece that is perfect for any occasion.

Check out our three part series on the skirt steak grilled flatbread and visit the Plant Riverside website to learn more on where you can try Chef Shahin’s fantastic dishes.