Savannah, GA. (WSAV) – Here at WSAV we love our pets! That’s why throughout the month of August, we are partnering with our parent company to help clear the shelters. Giving these adorable fur-babies a second chance at a beautiful life at their fur-ever homes!

Our first shelter visit is to the Palmetto Animal League in Okatie, SC to talk about their facilities and some of the sweet fur-babies they have up for adoption. If you’d like to visit Palmetto Animal League and take home a new furry best friend, volunteer, or donate you can find them at 56 Riverwalk Blvd. Okatie, SC. 29936.