Savannah, GA. (WSAV) – Here at WSAV we love our pets! That’s why throughout the month of August, we are partnering with our parent company to help clear the shelters. Giving these adorable fur-babies a second chance at a beautiful life at their fur-ever homes!

We took a visit to Renegade Paws Rescue right here in Savannah, GA to talk about the importance of adopting pets and clearing the shelters! Rachel Weymouth, Marketing and Events Volunteer at Renegade Paws, says when you make the decision to adopt or foster a pet “you’re not just saving one life, you’re saving two lives” the animal you’re bringing home and the animal who now has space at the shelter!

If you’d like to visit Renegade Paws Rescue and take home a new furry best friend, foster, volunteer, or donate you can find them at 1106 E. Henry Street Savannah, GA 31404.