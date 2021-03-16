Leopold’s Ice Cream 11th Annual Creative Writing Challenge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Leopold’s Ice Cream, in partnership with Live Oak Public Libraries, will join the eight winners of the 11th Annual Creative Writing Challenge at City Hall on Wednesday, March 24, at 2 p.m.

To replicate the full experience previous winners have received, while also adhering to the changes brought on by Covid-19 precautions, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson invited the honorees to record a reading of their winning entries, with the intention to share the broadcast on the Savannah Government Television channel.



Honorees will be welcomed by representatives of Leopold’s Ice Cream and Live Oak Public Libraries, and Mayor Johnson will deliver remarks and commemorate the occasion with the “now-famous Mayor selfie.” Single-scoop, individually packed ice creams from Leopold’s Ice Cream will be served to all attendees.

Since its beginning in 2011, the Creative Writing Challenge continues to underscore Leopold’s Ice Cream’s commitment to literacy, art, education and fostering creativity and expression in young people. In line with previous years, owners Stratton and Mary Leopold were delighted to receive hundreds of entries from local schoolchildren across Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties.



“This year’s entries were so strong, it was difficult to choose which were the best,” said Mary Leopold. “It says a lot about this community’s commitment to literacy and the power of the written word. We are happy to further the cause and thrilled at the level of participation,” she added.

The winners and runners up of the competition are:

Grades K-2:

1st Place: “My Family and Friends” by Amay Reddy

Kindergarten, Godley Station Elementary School



2nd Place: “Love and Friendship” by Carson Stack

1st grade, Hesse Elementary School



Grades 3-5:

1st Place: “Friends and Family Are My Crew” by Kasey Rodgers

5th grade, Heard Elementary School



2nd Place: “Family and Friends” by Joy Hall

5th grade, Haven Elementary School



Grades 6-8:

1st Place: “The Ultimate Gift” by Hudson Christopher Miller

7th grade, Esther F. Garrison School of the Arts



2nd Place: “The Woods” by Ethan Crowe

6th grade, Veritas Academy



Grades 9-12:

1st Place: “Friends and Family” by Julian Wells Deveaux

9th grade, Homeschooled, Springfield, Georgia



2nd Place: “The Sayings” by Krystell Sanchez Romero

12th grade, Sol C. Johnson High School

