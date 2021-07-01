Krav HIIT offers Capoeta and Krav Maga all under one roof

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for cool new ways to get in shape and learn self-defense at the same time? Well, you may just want to head on over to Krav HIIT in Rincon. It offers Krav Maga, Capoeta, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and so much more, all under one roof. To find anything like this, you’d have to travel to Charleston, SC or Jacksonville, FL.

Recently, we went to Krav HIIT to check this out for ourselves. We hope you enjoy our visit as much as we did! If you’d like to see more, David Deal and his team will be performing during Savannah Carnaval on July 31st at Plant Riverside. This event benefits the SD Gunner Fund.