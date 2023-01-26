SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new year comes with new goals and resolutions to start your year off on the right foot. Creating a fitness plan is a priority for most individuals when ringing in the new year. Our friends over at Planet Fitness are here to help you personalize your 2023 gym routine.

We spoke with the Club Manager of Planet Fitness on Eisenhower in Savannah, Steven Bates, to talk goal setting and commitment to working out in a judgement free zone. Bates says that Planet Fitness is “catered for everyone and anyone can come in and get on a piece of equipment.” With brand new state-of-the-art cardio, strengthening, and PF 360 equipment in addition to their group classes and hydro-massages there are so many options so you can get back into your personalized gym routine.

You can visit the Planet Fitness website for more information on their membership plans.