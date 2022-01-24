Join us at Driftaway Cafe for a special interview with an amazing local artist.

Michele Snell is a multi-talented artist. From oils on canvas, to murals that include iconic landmarks like the Tybee Island Lighthouse painted on someone’s staircase, Michele can do it all. “I do a little bit of everything,” she said. We recently took a tour of Michele’s murals at the Driftaway Cafe in Sandfly, but we learned so much more about the artist herself.

Michele never intended to be a professional artist. She started out in veterinary school. But after painting a mural on the wall in her daughter’s nursery, she realized her true passion. Michele has painted church walls, schools, and will soon be painting a hotel on Tybee Island.

Michele is also a commission painter and does amazing, realistic pet portraits. To view her work, and also get in touch with her for a commissioned piece or mural for yourself, visit her Facebook page: facebook.com/michele snell gallery.