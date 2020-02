SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Whether you're a lover of rock and roll or not, odds are you know the name Janis Joplin. The singer rose to fame in the late 1960s and was known for her powerful, blues-infused singing. Joplin died from a drug overdose in 1970. But while many people only know of her wild hippie days, Joplin proved to be so much more. And that is what author Holly George-Warren hopes you'll take away from her latest book, "Janis: Her Life And Music."

During her research for the book, George-Warren, a two-time Grammy nominee and the author of more than a dozen books focusing on music, discovered Joplin was not only a powerhouse behind the microphone, she was also a savvy businesswoman when it came to the music industry.