It’s a Royal Flush for Habitat for Humanity!

You could say that Habitat for Humanity of the Coastal Empire will the lucky recipient of the 2nd annual Royal Flush Casino Night fundraiser. All you have to do is chip in. Okay, enough with the casino references. You get the point.

So, here’s the deal. Sorry, I couldn’t resist. Sherry Daniel, the owner and CEO of Roto-Rooter Plumbers of Savannah chose Habitat to be this year’s beneficiary, because she believes in their mission of providing homes to deserving families. “This is people pulling together, doing amazing things. So, when these people move into their homes, they should be covered in a feeling of love. They are going to know that people cared enough about them to give their time and efforts to build for them,” adds Sherry Daniel.



The fundraiser is set for February 27th at the Savannah Station. Sherry Daniel says it’s going to be bigger and better than last year. There will be 15 gambling tables that will include Texas Hold Em, Black Jack and more. You will get chips to put toward raffle tickets for a drawing to win some big prizes, in total worth $15,000. To get tickets just click here.