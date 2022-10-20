SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Located in Rincon, Georgia, iHeart Dental provides a welcoming and comfortable environment for their patients with the goal of removing all fear-factors that come with going to the dentist. Not only does iHeart Dental provide dental services, they also have a top of the line med spa. Esthetician and Dental Assistant, Winny Barnes-Cournoyer, says that “there’s nothing more rewarding than when a service has been completed and someone’s mood has been completely changed as well as their appearance.” iHeart Dental’s med services are not just for physical appearance it is a full mind, body, and soul experience to make you feel refreshed and connected within your own life.

The spa services they provide include facials, Botox services, trigger point injections, microblading, lash services, and many more services to help you look and feel like your best self.

You can book a spa appointment with Winny on their website.