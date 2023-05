SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When you walk through the doors of iHeart Dental, you’ll notice it doesn’t look like your everyday dental office. In addition to the latest in dental procedures, they also have a spa that offers esthetics like fillers and Botox.

Come with us to iHeart dental to catch up with Dr. Misty Seale about all the beauty options they offer at their location in Rincon.