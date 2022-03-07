SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Parker’s Kitchen has been fueling our local community since 1976 and with their program, Fueling the Community, you can join Parker’s and start helping your community too! Corporate Recruiter, Olivia Parker, explains how Parker’s has been helping local schools since 2011 and have raised $1.5 million with their program thus far.

The first Wednesday of every month a cent for every gallon filled up goes straight to the community! Becoming a Pump Pal member with Parker’s helps you delegate where your proceeds go to.

Olivia explains that the future growth of Parker’s is starting with the opening 85 new locations within the next four years. The company is currently in full force recruiting for new members of the Parker’s family!

You can learn more at Parkerskitchen.com