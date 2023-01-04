SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Putting your best face forward may be difficult during these cold winter months due to the drop in temperatures or wind chills. Changing and adding different products into your skincare routine can help your skin glow and stay moisturized during the harsh winter weather.

We spoke to the Lead Esthetician at Plant Riverside’s Poseidon Spa, Brandi Huff, about how different skincare products and how getting facials will benefit your skin during the winter. Hydrating, exfoliating, moisturizing, and wearing sunscreen all help protect and prevent further damage to your skin any time of the year, especially during the winter. Brandi states that “eighty percent is what you do at home and twenty percent is what you do in a clinic” and by getting monthly facials your face will feel rejuvenated.

