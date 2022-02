SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Ready to reset your life for 2022 by trying to have a healthier mind and body? If so, then you may want to check out Blend and Press Wellness Bar in Habersham Village.

The owner, Chelsea Dye has a variety of ways to help you. As we learned, you can do wellness consultation and get advice on how to detoxify, fuel and enliven your mind, body and spirit.