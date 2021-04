SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) -- Savannah’s Ghost Coast Distillery was awarded a Gold medal, 93 points for its Ghost Coast Burl Gin by the Beverage Testing Institute. The judging panel describes Burl as “complex, fruity, and spicy.”

The unique spirit is no stranger to Georgians, Burl Gin is one of the most popular spirits Ghost Coast has created. “It’s amazing how many non-gin drinkers end up loving gin after trying Burl,” says Cory Reuter, Ghost Coast Bar Manager, “it’s one of our team’s favorite spirits because of its versatility. We can use it for infusions, timeless classics, fruit-forward creations, or a simple gin & tonic and the Burl shines through without overpowering,” she adds.