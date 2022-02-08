How to help SC families transition to a better life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There is a non profit in the lowcountry that strives every day to help our neighbors who are struggling financially to transition from a state of dependency to self-sufficiency. It’s the Antioch Educational Center. How do they do that? They offer a variety of programs and services in the areas of education, job preparedness, and health and wellness.

If you’d like to help the Antioch Educational Center or you’d like to learn more about how they could help you, here’s our interview with the Executive Director, Jackie O’Bannon.