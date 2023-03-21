SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It is officially spring, and that means folks are starting to clean out their homes during this spring cleaning season. And a great place to make your donations is to Goodwill.

Goodwill will take any and all donations from clothing, tech, media, toys, and even large transportation like cars and boats. Goodwill of Southeast Georgia’s COO, Jason Marshall, stated that “every donation that comes in makes a meaningful contribution to the mission that we provide within our local communities.” Through programs to help those with barriers to employment and their salvage and recycle programs, Goodwill’s effort to creating change and growth continues.

To learn more about how you can donate to Goodwill, you can visit their website.