https://www.palmetto.coop/SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the temperatures get warmer, a smart thermostat could help you save on your power bill. Have you thought about getting one but don’t know where to start? Our friends at the Palmetto Electric Cooperative have some advice for you. And, it could help your neighbors too.

Check out our interview with Parrish Neville, Marketing Manager for the Palmetto Electric Cooperative.