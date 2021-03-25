How to find inner peace in the pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Because of the pandemic, health professionals say that stress levels are higher. People are more anxious. The rates of suicide are up. More people report feeling depressed, isolated, and afraid. So, what can we do?

Experts say to start by reaching out for help. There are many hotlines out there like the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990. Or, talk to your family and friends about what you are feeling. Stay as connected as possible.

You can also find ways to calm your mind with things like yoga. But, not everyone wants to go to a studio right now. So we went to one of our favorite experts, Jackie Mistler, a nurse and Bikram Yoga instructor for ways to find inner peace without going to a class. We caught up with her on the beach in Hilton Head. Jackie teaches classes in Savannah at The Hub and in Hilton Head.