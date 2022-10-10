SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Migraines affect 40 million people worldwide and can cause major issues in ones day-to-day life. Being one of the leading causes of disability worldwide, one migraine can last up to 72 hours, truly taking control over how we go about our lives.

We sat down with Dr. Kash Patel with East Georgia Neurology and Neurodiagnostics, to talk about how you an combat living with migraines. Dr. Patel states that “We have a very good option now called Nurtec® ODT, which is the only FDA approved medication approved for acute treatment.” Nurtec® ODT works to also prevent migraines for those who are prone to them.

Dr. Patel says to “make a headache diary to track your symptoms and triggering factors” to pay attention and keep track of when migraines do show up.

For more information on Nurtec® ODT, please visit their website. And to make an appointment with Dr. Patel, visit East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s website.