SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’re looking for ways to help local children grow into successful adults, then check out what the First Tee is offering. Their mission is to build game changers and empower children by instilling life-enhancing values through the game of golf.

We caught up with the organizers to learn more about how they are reaching children all over our area who may never have had the opportunity to play golf and teaching them important life skills at the same time.